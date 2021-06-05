Farewell event held for Azerbaijan's AzTV operator who tragically died in Kalbajar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

A farewell ceremony was held in H.Z.Taghiyev suburb of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city for the AzTV operator Siraj Abishov, who was killed from a mine explosion in Kalbajar district while on duty, Trend reports.

Officials, representatives of the public, as well as relatives of Abishov took part in the ceremony.

The farewell ceremony on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was also attended by Assistant to the President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, who conveyed condolences to the journalist's family from President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

As earlier reported, a car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4.

As a result, the operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, the deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Also, four more people got injured and were hospitalized.