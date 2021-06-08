Azerbaijani police finds Armenian ammunition in Khojavand district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani police officers continue to carry out measures to locate ammunition in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from Armenian occupation (in the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020), Trend reports citing the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service.

In the course of regular measures carried out by the officers of the Khojavand Regional Police Department in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, one 'Igla' anti-aircraft missile system, 15 missiles and 97 mortar shells were detected in lands, where Armenian combat positions used to be.

