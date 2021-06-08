Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 8

Society 8 June 2021 19:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Some 39,640 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 34,555 citizens, and the second one to 5,085 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,586,410 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,646,054 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 940,356 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

