Azerbaijan continues construction of Ahmadbeyli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghbend highway (PHOTO)

The construction of the Ahmadbeyli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghbend highway in Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports on June 9.

On behalf of the head of state, a number of projects have begun in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated settlements and districts of Azerbaijan.

The strategic Ahmadbeyli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghbend road is part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghbend-Zangazur highway and is important in terms of connecting Zangilan with other districts of Azerbaijan and the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The road with a length of 124 kilometers starts from the village of Ahmadbayli, Fuzuli district, and will have four and six lanes. The first 76 kilometers of the route will have six lanes, the remaining 48 kilometers - four lanes.

Excavation work has begun on the 76-kilometer section of the road. In accordance with the project, three tunnels with a total length of 3400 meters, 32 viaducts and bridges, eight overpasses, 46 underground crossings will be built on the highway.

For the construction of the road in a short time, a camp is being created on the adjacent territory, where an asphalt concrete plant will operate, a site for machines and mechanisms and their maintenance, an office for workers, a canteen and places for recreation will appear.