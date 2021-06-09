Former Azerbaijani prisoner talks atrocities commited by Armenia in Shusha prison (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Former Azerbaijani prisoner Javid Huseyn, who was tortured by Armenian militants Ludwig Mkrtichyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan in Shusha prison during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, spoke about the tortures during a trial on the criminal case against the militants held in the Yasamal District Court in Baku, Trend reports on June 9.

"We were forced to clear ice from the area in front of the Shusha prison, and then we were beaten with an iron bar and buried in the snow," Huseyn said.