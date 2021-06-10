Baku Higher Oil School launching next second higher education program

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is launching the next second higher education program in Petroleum Engineering for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Acceptance of documents from persons wishing to be enrolled in the program will begin on June 10, 2021.

Training will be conducted on a paid basis in distance or correspondence modes in accordance with a contract concluded between a higher educational institution, organization, company or individual (work experience of at least 1 year), on the one hand, and Baku Higher Oil School, on the other.

Applicants for the second higher education program must provide the following documents:

- Application addressed to the rector

- Letter of guarantee (the original of the letter is delivered by mail or in person)

- A copy of the work record book (the validity of work record book must be indicated)

- Notarized copies of a higher education diploma and diploma supplement

- Medical certificate of health status

- Identity document

- 4 photos of 3x4 cm

Persons who have received higher education abroad will be able to obtain a second higher education at BHOS only after their diplomas are recognized by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the existing procedure. The submitted documents must meet the requirements of the university.

Preference will be given to those candidates who have a letter of recommendation from a government agency.

Documents will be accepted until August 20, 2021, from 09:00 to 17:00 (except Saturday and Sunday) in the Khatai Building of BHOS (30, Khojaly Avenue, room 301).

Contact phone number - 012 521 34 54 (extension number: 33039).

Email - [email protected]