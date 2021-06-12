Nar finalizes network optimization in venues to host EURO 2020 matches in Baku

Nar has optimized the network performance to provide the viewers with uninterrupted and high-quality telecommunication, internet and mobile services in connection with 4 upcoming football matches of 2020 UEFA European Championship to be held in Baku. The coverage of mobile base stations in Baku Olympic Stadium and its vicinity, as well as training camps of the teams and the hotels where they will stay, have been expanded and upgraded.

It is worth noting that in order to ensure uninterrupted and stable communication, the inspection of mobile network equipment and international roaming service has been completed as well. Aiming to keep the network under full control, Nar employees will serve in an enhanced working mode on a 24/7 basis in the areas where the games to be held

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8760 base stations, covering 90% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.