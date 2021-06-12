Azerbaijani team reaches two finals of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached two finals of the 37th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in the city of Varna (Bulgaria), Trend reports on Saturday.

The team includes Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Narmina Samedova and Daria Sorokina.

The Azerbaijani team reached the final of the exercise with five balls, for which it received 41.750 points, taking the seventh position

Having received 40.475 points for the composition with three hoops and two pairs of clubs and having taken the fourth position, the national team also reached the final in this type of competition.

The result in the all-around team of Azerbaijan was 82.225 points (seventh place).

On June 12, the all-around final among individual gymnasts was also held, in which members of the Azerbaijani national team Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova performed.

Arzu Jalilova received 92.500 points in total for four exercises (ribbon - 20.700 points, hoop - 23.750 points, ball - 23.950 points, clubs - 24.100 points). Among 24 gymnasts, Jalilova took 17th place.

The result of Zohra Agamirova in the all-around was 93.250 points (ball - 24.650 points, clubs - 22.500 points, ribbon - 22.550 points, hoop - 23.550 points). Agamirova took 16th place.

321 gymnasts from 37 countries participate in the European Championship. Competitions are held in the city of Varna on June 9-13.