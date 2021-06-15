Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
Some 40,705 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 31,850 citizens, and the second one to 8,855 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 2,816,346 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,842,954 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 973,392 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
