Exhibition organized in Azerbaijan's Guba on 100th anniversary of great physician (PHOTO

An exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great physician Gavriil Ilizarov was opened at the Museum of Mountain Jews in Gyrmyzy Gasaba (Red Town) in Guba district of Azerbaijan on June 15, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Dick, the Deputy Head of the Guba District Mayor’s Office Tariyel Ibrahimov, MP of Azerbaijan Anatoly Rafailov, Director General of the Azerbaijan-Israel (Aziz) International Association Vahid Bayramov, heads and representatives of Jewish organizations.

The participants of the exhibition noted the uniqueness of the personality of Gabriel Ilizarov and his contribution to the development of traumatology and orthopedics. The pioneering physician was also considered an outstanding inventor, whose compression-distraction apparatus helped many people recover from severe injuries.

Books and magazines dedicated to the life and work of the great physician, a 3D model of Ilizarov Apparatus, a commemorative medal for the 100th anniversary and other exhibits were featured at the exhibition.

The special interest of the audience was aroused by the film made by the Jewish STMEGI-TV specially for the anniversary of the inventor.

After the exhibition, the delegation headed to the hometown of Ilizarov - Gusar, where a monument to the Ilizarov Apparatus was solemnly unveiled on the central street. The 6.5-meter high monument, erected on the initiative of a private medical institution, is installed at the intersection of Gavriil Ilizarov and Fakhraddin Musayev streets. The author of the monument is Farhad Azizov.

Outstanding orthopedic surgeon, professor, inventor, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, doctor of medical sciences Gavriil Ilizarov was born on June 15, 1921. During his life, the doctor has performed a huge number of operations. He is the author of 208 inventions, protected by copyright certificates of the USSR, 18 of them received a patent in 10 countries of the world.