Former Azerbaijani captive talks about his Armenian neighbor who severely tortured captives in Shusha prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Former Azerbaijani captive Famil Aliyev said that one of the Armenians who severely tortured the captives in Shusha prison was his neighbor in Baku.

Aliyev made the remark at the trial on the criminal case of Armenian war criminals Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war and committed other crimes, Trend reports on June 16.

"That Armenian was my neighbor for a long time in Ahmadli settlement in Baku, we lived with him in the same yard,” a former Azerbaijani captive added. “But he also tortured Azerbaijanis in Shusha prison. Among the captives, there were both military personnel and civilians. The Armenians tortured everyone, even women.”

“When I was released from captivity, I weighed 57 kilograms,” Aliyev said. “Even my parents didn't recognize me. In captivity, they beat me with rebar. An Armenian nurse came and stitched me with an ordinary sewing needle. The Armenians pulled out my nails there.”