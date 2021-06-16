Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 27 new COVID-19 cases, 162 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports on June 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,291 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,038 of them have recovered, and 4,959 people have died. Currently, 1,294 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,023 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,644,912 tests have been conducted so far.