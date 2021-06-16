Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Some 22,976 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 16, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,531 citizens, and the second one to 6,445 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,839,322 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,859,485 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 979,837 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.