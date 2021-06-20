Turkey-Switzerland match kicks off in Baku as part of EURO 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

The football match of Turkey going up against Switzerland kicks off in Baku as part of UEFA EURO 2020, Trend reports.

The match is the third one hosted by Baku and is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium and ended with a 1:1 result, while Italy beat Turkey, 3:0. Turkey-Wales match was held on June 16. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.