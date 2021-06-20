Azerbaijan to name unnamed peak of Greater Caucasus Range in honor of its victory in war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

A mountaineering expedition called "Victory of Azerbaijan" was organized with the participation of a group of military personnel of the Air Force and members of the Qartal Mountaineering Sports Club in connection with the 103th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani troops, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The members of the expedition will climb an unnamed peak (height 4,301 meters) of the Bazarduzu mountain of the Greater Caucasus range.

The peak, which the climbers will climb, will be named "Victory" in honor of the historic victory gained by Azerbaijan during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The expedition will take place taking into account weather conditions from June 19 through June 30.

The expedition is led by Lieutenant Colonel Zal Nabiyev and head of the Qartal Mountaineering Sports Club Rufat Gojayev.