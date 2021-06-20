EURO-2020: One more goal scored within Turkey - Switzerland match (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

One more goal scored in the Turkey - Switzerland match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020, Trend reports.

Swiss national team player Xherdan Shaqiri scored the fourth goal of the match and the third goal for his national team against Turkey - 3: 1.

21:37 (GMT+4) The score the Turkey - Switzerland match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020 has changed, Trend reports.

The goal of the Turkish national team player I. Kahveci reduced the difference in the score to a minimum - 2: 1.

21:00 (GMT+4) The first half of the Turkey - Switzerland match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020 has ended, Trend reports.

The Swiss national team is winning with a score of 2:0.

Goals were scored by: Haris Seferovich (6th minute), Xherdan Shaqiri (26th minute).

20:24 (GMT+4) The first goal was scored within the Turkey - Switzerland match at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the UEFA European Football Championship UEFA EURO 2020, Trend reports.

Goal was scored by Swiss national team player Haris Seferovic (6th minute)

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium and ended with a 1:1 result, while Italy beat Turkey, 3:0. Turkey-Wales match was held on June 16. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.