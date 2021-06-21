Azerbaijani athletes to take part in World Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes will perform at the 11th World Age Group Competitions in acrobatic gymnastics, Trend reports.

The competition will be held in Geneva (Switzerland) on June 23-29, 2021.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition: as part of mixed pairs - Milana Aliyev and Nizam Khamidulin (age category 12-19 years old), Rauf Jabbarov and Samira Rustamova (12-19 years old), Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova (13-20 years old); as part of women's groups - Leyla Askerova, Zakhra Bakikhanova and Khanym Mammadzade (11-17 years old), as well as Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansum Mamedzadeh (12-19 years old).

Azerbaijani gymnasts held their first podium training today.