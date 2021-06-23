Armenians poured gasoline on Azerbaijani, burned him alive - former captive (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenians poured gasoline and burned alive the Azerbaijani who was also in captivity, former captive Yashar Abdulaliyev said in his testimony at the court session on the criminal case of Armenian servicemen Ludwig Mkrtychyan and Alesha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, Trend reports.

In his testimony, Abdulaliyev, who was captured in 1994 during the battles in the direction of Murovdag in Kalbajar, revealed the chilling facts of torture by the Armenians.

“We, three Azerbaijanis, were taken hostage,” Abdulaliyev added. “A representative of the National Security Service of Armenia came to interrogate us. Eyvaz, Seymur and me were severely tortured. Then we were separated. About an hour later we heard Seymour's screams.”

“We were told that Seymour was interrogated, but he resisted, so the Armenians chained him, doused him with gasoline and set him on fire. We were also chained. When they took us out into the street, we saw Seymur’s body. Afterwards, I did not see Eyvaz either.”

“The Armenians hid me from the International Committee of the Red Cross, they said that there was not such a captive,” Abdulaliyev said. “Three months later I was transferred to the Shusha prison. I was tortured severely, then I was treated in the children's hospital and again returned to the Shusha prison. Mkrtychyan and others began to beat me up, knocked out my teeth.”

“Mkrtychyan put Azerbaijani captives one by one against the wall and beat them with a log in Shusha prison,” Abdulaliyev said. “I was in captivity in Agdere, Shusha and Sugovushan. Mkrtychyan was distinguished because he subjected Azerbaijani captives to special torture in the prisons in Sugovushan and Shusha. Therefore, the Armenians respected him.”

“In captivity, an Armenian from Baku told me that Mkrtychyan was a "hero" of the Khojaly tragedy,” Abdulaliyev said. “He always spoke to us in Azerbaijani language. There, Baku and Karabakh Armenians spoke Azerbaijani but we were forced to speak Armenian. "