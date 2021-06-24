Armenian anti-tank mines found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Employees of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend Regional Police Department found Armenian-made anti-tank mines planted on inter-settlement roads, Trend reports citing the Barda regional group of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

Two anti-tank mines were found on the road to Agjakend village.

The National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan was immediately informed. While inspecting the territory, the staff of the agency found three more anti-tank mines.

All five mines were defused.

Moreover, two anti-tank mines were found on the Dudukchu-Edilli rural road and the agency was informed. De-mining activity is underway.