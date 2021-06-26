Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26
Trend:
Some 75,081 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 41,584 citizens, and the second one to 33,497 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 3,293,732 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,112,110 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,181,622 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
