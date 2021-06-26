President of Bosnia and Herzegovina joins Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center in calling for Peoples Vaccine (VIDEO)

President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic has joined world leaders and Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in calling for a Peoples Vaccine.

The Peoples Vaccine Alliance is a coalition of international organizations as Nizami Ganjavi International Center, UNAIDS, Yunus Foundation, Oxfam and others.

President Sefik Dzaferovic joined a call of Nizami Ganjavi International Center to call for a Peoples Vaccine.

The question of even distribution of vaccines in the world has become one of the basic questions of the civilization today. According to available data, 85% of the total number of vacciness produced so far went to high or higher middle income countries, while only 0.2% was distributed to low income countries. In high-income countries, 1 in 4 people have been vaccinated, while in poor countries the ratio is as law as 1 in 500.

The production of vacciness and their distribution must contain elements of value and treatment of the common good for all mankind. Because the danger is the same for all of us.

Today we are faced with new strains of the virus that are spreading faster and which seem to be even deadlier. Also, at the time when many countries are easing restrictive measures, we are also facing exhaustion from social restrictions and the consequences of these restrictions. Continuing the practice of unequal distribution of vaccines at the global level may lead us all into and even more difficult or tragic scenario with the arrival of new wave of the pandemic.

The mankind possesses the way to prevent further spread of the pandemic. These are the vaccines and their more even distribution.

These vaccine production must be increased. Today we have states that have enough vaccines to vaccinate much more than their existing population. These states can donate the extra vaccines to COVAX. There are encouraging signs that large countries, with strong vaccine production, are beginning to distribute in parts of the world that countries to vaccine shortages. It will not be possible to defeat the virus at individual state levels.

This can only be achieved at a coordinated global level, and the only way to achieve this is to distribute vaccines against COVID-19.