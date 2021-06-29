Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Competitions in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the 11th World Age Group Competitions in acrobatic gymnastics held in Geneva (Switzerland), Trend reports.

The women’s group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade (12-19 years old age category) won the bronze medal in mixed exercises.

The competition started on June 23 and will end on June 29, 2021.