Azerbaijani gymnasts win bronze at World Competitions in Geneva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the 11th World Age Group Competitions in acrobatic gymnastics held in Geneva (Switzerland), Trend reports.
The women’s group consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade (12-19 years old age category) won the bronze medal in mixed exercises.
The competition started on June 23 and will end on June 29, 2021.
Latest
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful performance at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Prosecutor reads out indictment at trial in Baku on criminal case of another Armenian armed group (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Office of Commissioner for Human Rights, Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution sign memorandum