Azerbaijan confirms 87 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 87 new COVID-19 cases, 70 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 29 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,961 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,193 of them have recovered, and 4,973 people have died. Currently, 795 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,328 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,740,432 tests have been conducted so far.