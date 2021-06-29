Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Some 73,206 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 35,185 citizens, and the second one to 38,021 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,422,241 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,174,186 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,248,055 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.