Azerbaijani gymnasts win prizes at tumbling tournament in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

Azerbaijani gymnasts performing on the acrobatic track (tumbling) took part in the training camps organized in the city of Mineralnye Vody (Russia) and the competition held after their end, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The training camp and competition was attended by: Mikhail Malkin, Bilal Gurbanov, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Huseyn Asadullaev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

The training camp began on June 23 and ended on July 1. They were followed by a competition called "Jumping Stars".

At the tournament, Mikhail Malkin, who performed in the adult age category, as well as juniors Adil Hajizadeh and Bilal Gurbanov took second places, Alexei Karatashov took third place. Huseyn Asadullaev, Elnur Mammadov, as well as Tofig Aliyev, who performed in the adult age category, took 12th, 10th and 8th places, respectively.