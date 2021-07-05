Azerbaijani athletes perform at Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Geneva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes took part in the 27th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships, which took place on July 2-4 in Geneva (Switzerland), Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

At the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by: as part of a mixed pair - Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli, as part of a male pair - Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov.

This championship became the first large-scale competition during the pandemic, in which Azerbaijani athletes in acrobatic gymnastics took part.

Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli previously performed in other programs, but since this year they have been participating in competitions in pairs. In this championship, they took the 7th position, showing their best result in tempo exercises.

Male couple - Murad Rafiev and Daniel Abbasov. They are three-time prize-winners of the European Championship among juniors, but since this year they have been performing in the adult age category. In the competition, they took 9th place, showing the best result in mixed exercises.

It should be noted that at the competition Agasif Rahimov faced an interesting moment: the symbolic silhouette of an Azerbaijani gymnast was used in the decoration of the hall where the World Championship was held.