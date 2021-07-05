Azerbaijani deputy minister talks about work suspended on territory in Lankaran rented to Beta company

Society 5 July 2021 21:01 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The work in an area in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran district rented to Beta company has been suspended for monitoring purposes, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev told Trend on July 5.

“Perhaps, several trees were cut down there due to the irresponsibility of our local employees,” Aliyev added. “In this regard, the investigation is currently underway.”

The deputy minister stressed that Azerbaijani tea is a world-class brand.

“Tea is grown only in the southern region in Azerbaijan,” Aliyev added. “Lankaran is considered the birthplace of tea in the country and the priority is to create tea plantations there.”

“In this regard, these lands were rented for the development of tea growing to effectively use the potential of open areas of the forest fund of Lankaran at the request of the Ministry of Agriculture,” the deputy minister said. “The entrepreneur was informed that every tree is important to us."

The deputy minister said that earlier, local residents illegally built barns on the territory and people grazed cattle there.

“But we have dismantled illegal buildings and removed livestock from the territory,” Aliyev said. “As you know, the biggest damage to forests is caused by livestock grazing there.”

“Sometimes 2-3 dead trees or bushes can be cut down in a big area in which agricultural gardens have been created,” the deputy minister said. “The fields in the area have been cleared of bushes and dead trees that could cause a fire. The creation of an agricultural garden plays an important role in the development of tea growing and the formation of the microclimate.”

“On the other hand, the tea bush is not a seasonal plant and requires year-round care, which creates conditions for the employment of a big number of people,” Aliyev added. “This means employment and profit for 60-70 years."

