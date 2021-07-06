Date of preliminary court hearing over espionage-accused Armenians in Azerbaijan defined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case has been completed in relation to two more Armenians - David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan accused under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The materials were directed for consideration to the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

The criminal case was handed over to Judge Ali Mammadov.

Preliminary hearing on the case was set for July 14.