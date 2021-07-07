Azerbaijani State Border Service comments on issue of visiting Turkey with ID cards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizens, regardless of age, can visit Turkey only with biometric identity cards, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said in response to a request from Trend news agency.

It is not allowed to travel to Turkey with old ID cards and that this law applies to Turkish citizens as well.

As opposed to old ID cards, biometric ID cards issued to children under 15 have the photograph.

Turkey prohibited its citizens on July 6 from traveling to the countries with which a travel regime was established upon identity cards, namely to Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and Azerbaijan, with identity cards without a photo, which are issued to citizens under 15.