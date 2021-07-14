Trial over espionage-accused Armenians starts at Baku Court on Grave Crimes (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial of two Armenians - David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan accused in espionage against Azerbaijan has started at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.

Within the trial, to be chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, the personal data of the accused persons is being clarified.

Davtyan and Sujyan are accused under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.