Trial over espionage-accused Armenians starts at Baku Court on Grave Crimes (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 10:10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The trial of two Armenians - David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan accused in espionage against Azerbaijan has started at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.
Within the trial, to be chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, the personal data of the accused persons is being clarified.
Davtyan and Sujyan are accused under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Latest
Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened with Shusha Declaration - Turkish FM
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev
We highly appreciate constant support of NAM countries to territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president
Glorious victory of Azerbaijan is triumph of international law, justice, and NAM values - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan raised unified voice of NAM, actively defended Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan put forward number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against pandemic - President Aliyev
In short period of time, Azerbaijan gained great respect, confidence in Non-Aligned Movement - President Aliyev