Silk Way West Airlines expands its coverage in India

Today, Silk Way West Airlines has launched a new weekly Boeing-747F service to Baku from the Indian city of Mumbai. Thanks to this new direct scheduled route operating every Thursday, freight will be delivered to Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the most important international air cargo gateways in India.

This is the second route serving the Indian air cargo market launched by Silk Way West Airlines this year, following the weekly service connecting Baku with Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport upgraded in June by Boeing-747F flights with the capacity of 100 tons. With the opening of these new flights to India, the carrier will play an increasingly important role in the Asian continental freight network, constantly improving the quality of air cargo transportation services for both Indian and international partners.

“We are pleased to have a new air bridge in India that will connect us with Mumbai. In cooperation with our Indian partners, Silk Way West Airlines is consistently widening its network in the region. The geographic reach of our regular flight network continues to expand, as these new scheduled routes open a new page in the history of bilateral partnership between Silk Way West Airlines and our Indian counterparts”, said Mr. Wolfgang Meier, Silk Way West Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer and President.

According to Mr. Johnny Rubio, Silk Way West Airlines’ Chief Commercial Officer ISMEA (Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, Africa), India is among the top global cargo markets and a key part of the carrier’s commercial business strategy.

“With this expanded footprint Silk Way West Airlines is now well placed to connect India to its global network offering a Boeing-747F schedule to our valued customers”, noted Mr. Rubio.

Taylor Logistics has been appointed as the Silk Way West Airlines’ second GSA (General Sales Agent) for India. The GSA will operate in Mumbai Airport (BOM), whereas Hercules Aviation has been retained as the carrier’s long-term Delhi Airport (DEL) partner.

Taylor Logistics Private Limited is an air cargo logistics company associated with TTK Group, a reputable business group in existence for more than a century, having over 40 years of experience in air logistics. The Group is well known and widely recognized for its commitment and dedication to quality and timely service.

Hercules Aviation was established in 2006 as a leading air cargo transport management company with cargo GSA representation of major international carriers. It offers a team of professionals, skilled and experienced in all areas of sales, marketing, customer services, operations, finance and credit control, warehouse and custom clearance.

Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines is the largest cargo airline in the Caspian Sea region. Based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the airline operates around 350 monthly flights across Europe, Asia, and the Americas via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and Boeing 747-400F freighter aircraft. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for five state-of-the-art 777 Freighters. The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 420,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and North and South America.

South Korea’s Incheon Airport honored Silk Way West Airlines with the prestigious ‘Cargo Airline of the Year 2020’ award.