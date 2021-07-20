Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of meat products from Russian region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
According to the World Organization for Animal Health, cowpox (viral skin infection) has been detected in Russia’s Kostroma region, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.
In this regard, a temporary restriction was imposed on the import of small cattle, products from this Russian region, including genetic material, into Azerbaijan.
