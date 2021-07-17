Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at Korea Open Aerobic Competition
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani gymnasts took part in the 6th Korea Open Aerobic Competition, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).
Azerbaijani gymnast Vladimir Dolmatov ranked first in the individual men's program among seniors following the online competition.
Among gymnasts in the age category of 12-14 years old, the Azerbaijani trio consisting of Sara Alikhanli, Sanam Kazimova and Aliya Ismayilova ranked third.
Maryam Topchubashova, who performed in the same age category in the individual program, ranked ninth among 66 gymnasts.
