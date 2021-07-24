Azerbaijani cyclist to take part in 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
Trend:
Azerbaijani cyclist Elchin Asadov has joined the competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.
Asadov will take part in road cycling competitions.
Some 130 athletes from 57 countries will compete for medals, covering a distance of 234 kilometers.
