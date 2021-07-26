Azerbaijan discloses percentage of coronavirus infection –TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The percentage of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan increased up to five percent, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on July 26.

Garayeva added that the number of cases of infection falls in some cases on non-working days.

"But this must not deceive us,” the head of the department said. “People aged 30-39 are mainly infected. Most of the cases of infection have been observed in Binagadi district of Baku."