Azerbaijani boxer reaches semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez reached the semi-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Trend reports on July 30.

In the quarter finals the Azerbaijani athlete faced Turkey’s representative Bayram Malkan. Dominguez, competing in the weight category up to 81 kg, lost points to his opponent in the first round, but defeating him in the second and third rounds, he won the overall bout.

Thus, the Azerbaijani boxer secured a bronze medal.