Azerbaijan confirms 668 more COVID-19 cases, 178 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 668 new COVID-19 cases, 178 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports on July 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 343,216 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 332,752 of them have recovered, and 5,022 people have died. Currently, 5,442 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,881 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,023,954 tests have been conducted so far.
