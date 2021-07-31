Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 31
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
Some 86,790 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 52,276 citizens, and the second one to 34,514 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,972,362 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,880,131 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,092,231 people - the second dose.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
