Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency discloses operational data for July 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2
Trend:
The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan released information on the operations carried out in July 2021 in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Karabakh war], Trend reports referring to the agency.
According to the source, in the reporting period, the agency employees detected and neutralized 545 anti-personnel and 85 anti-tank mines, as well as 625 unexploded munitions in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.
Totally, an area of 677 hectares was cleared from mines and unexploded munitions.
