Azerbaijani boxer grabs bronze at Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4

Trend:

An award ceremony was held as part of the boxing competition in the weight category up to 81 kg at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 4, Trend reports on Aug. 4.

Azerbaijani boxer Loren Alfonso Dominguez was awarded with a bronze medal at the ceremony. Another bronze medal was grabbed by Russian athlete Imam Khataev.

In this weight category, Cuban athlete Arlen Lopez, who became a two-time Olympic champion, captured gold. In the finals, he defeated UK’s Benjamin Whittaker.

The Azerbaijani team taking part in the Olympic Games has three bronze medals: The first of them was grabbed by judoka Iryna Kindzerska (judo), Rafig Huseynov (Greco-Roman wrestling) and Alfonso Dominguez (boxing).