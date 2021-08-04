Azerbaijan confirms 996 more COVID-19 cases, 202 recoveries (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 20:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 996 new COVID-19 cases, 202 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 4 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 346,878 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,694 of them have recovered, and 5,039 people have died. Currently, 8,145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,465 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,070,700 tests have been conducted so far.