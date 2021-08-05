Azerbaijani wrestler reaches quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Wrestling competitions continue in the framework of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Azerbaijani wrestler Turan Bayramov (74 kg) began his performance with a victory.

The 20-year-old athlete defeated his rival from Ukraine Vasily Mikhailov in the 1/8 finals and reached the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Bayramov's rival will be world champion Frank Chamizo (Italy).