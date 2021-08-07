Azerbaijan's karateka successfully performing in group competitions at Tokyo 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's female karateka Irina Zaretska (61+ kg) gained second victory in group competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 7.

Zaretska defeated Silvia Semeraro from Italy (3-2). Prior to his bout, she beat Ayumi Uekusa (Japan) with a 4-1 score.

Zaretska will lock horns with Sofiya Berultseva (Kazakhstan) and Meltem Hocaoğlu (Turkey), within group competitions.