Azerbaijan's karateka successfully performing in group competitions at Tokyo 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan's female karateka Irina Zaretska (61+ kg) gained second victory in group competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 7.
Zaretska defeated Silvia Semeraro from Italy (3-2). Prior to his bout, she beat Ayumi Uekusa (Japan) with a 4-1 score.
Zaretska will lock horns with Sofiya Berultseva (Kazakhstan) and Meltem Hocaoğlu (Turkey), within group competitions.
