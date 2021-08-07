Azerbaijan's female karateka wins silver metal at Tokyo 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan's female karateka Irina Zaretska (61+ kg) has won silver metal for Azerbaijan at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on Aug. 7.

In the finals Zaretska lost to Egyptian athlete Feryal Abdelaziz (0-2).

In semifinals she defeated Gong Li (China) with a 7-2 score.

Earllier, she won in three group bouts of four ones.