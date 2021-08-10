Prevalence of Delta strain in regional countries should be signal for Azerbaijani population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

The easing of COVID-related quarantine measures in most countries of the world, including Azerbaijan, in recent months, has led to a significant increase in the number of infected people, Trend reports.

The prevalence of the Delta strain of coronavirus in the countries of the region should be a signal for the population of Azerbaijan.

Over the past two weeks, the number of people infected has increased almost fivefold compared to the previous period. A similar trend is observed in neighboring countries.

So, the daily number of infected in Turkey has reached a maximum in the past three months. If in June this figure was 5,000-7,000 people, now it is 22,000-25,000 people. Compared to July, this figure has increased six times.

In Georgia, 3,344 people have been infected with the coronavirus over the past day, 30 have died.

In Moscow alone, the capital of Russia, the number of infected has increased by 20 percent in the past 24 hours.

Iran also recorded the highest rate in recent years - the number of daily infections exceeded 40,000.

Of course, this is also facilitated by the recent spread of the more infectious Delta strain. The prevalence of the new type of coronavirus in the countries of the region should be a signal to the population of Azerbaijan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the rapid spread of coronavirus, which is fraught with a return to strict quarantine. The most effective way to combat this virus is through vaccination. It is possible that new mutated types of coronavirus will be found in different countries. In this regard, the importance of a coordinated struggle in this direction is emphasized, as well as the need for people to comply with the rules of quarantine, social distance, the use of medical masks and other personal protective equipment.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @cingizsafarli