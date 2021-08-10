Tours to Azerbaijan's Aghdam to be organized soon for its residents - agency chief

ISMAYILLI, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Tours to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] will be organized for its residents [who were forced to leave as a result of the occupation in 1993] in the near future, Fuad Naghiyev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports on Aug.10.

"The agency employees often visit the liberated territories and conduct research there. When organizing tours to these areas, first of all, it’s necessary to ensure safety,” he noted.

“Therefore, Aghdam residents will be able to visit their hometown only after full determination of the rules and route. Supposedly, it will be possible to organize the tours already in autumn," added the agency’s chief.

---

