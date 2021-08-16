First group of 165 firefighters returns to Azerbaijan from Turkey - Emergencies Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

Trend:

The first group of Azerbaijani firefighters, consisting of 165 people, returned from Turkey to Azerbaijan by plane of AZAL (Azerbaijani Airlines), Head of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Mahammad Khalilli told reporters, Trend reports on Aug.16.

According to Khalilli, a total of 93 units of equipment and 736 people were involved from Azerbaijan to extinguish fires in Turkey.

“In fraternal Turkey, we did everything possible to extinguish the fires. This was the order of our country's president. We worked together with Turkish specialists in the operations to extinguish the fires," he added.