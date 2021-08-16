Testing period of IATA Travel Pass application on AZAL flights extended

Society 16 August 2021 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
Testing period of IATA Travel Pass application on AZAL flights extended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

The testing period for the IATA Travel Pass mobile application (which makes it easier to travel during the pandemic) is extended until September 20th, 2021.

The digital Travel Pass, installed on smartphones and containing all the information about the passenger's necessary health for the flight, makes it possible to simplify pre-flight formalities. Currently, it can be loaded by passengers of the following AZAL and Buta Airways flights:

  • AZAL - Baku-Istanbul-Baku (GYD-IST-GYD)
  • AZAL - Baku-Moscow-Baku (GYD-DME-GYD)
  • Buta Airways - Baku-Istanbul-Baku (GYD-SAW-GYD)
  • Buta Airways - Baku-Zhukovsky-Baku (GYD-ZIA-GYD)

The application will be available for all passengers departing from Azerbaijan on the above flights, as well as for the citizens of Azerbaijan arriving in the country.

Passengers who have provided their digital passports through the IATA Travel Pass application will be served in priority order at the check-in counters. They will also be able to go through the border control via priority lane (Fast Track) upon arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

As a bonus for using the IATA Travel Pass application, each member of the AZAL Miles program who takes part in testing the application on the flights performed by AZAL and Buta Airways will be credited with additional 250 miles.

In addition, passengers departing from Baku will receive a discount on PCR testing in clinics and laboratories that have joined the IATA Travel Pass program.

The IATA Travel Pass app can be downloaded for devices running on iOS (version 13.2 and above) and Android (version 6.0 and above) via the following links:

It should be noted that the IATA Travel Pass application is designed in a way enabling the personal data protection from unauthorized access. Personal information is not stored on IATA servers or other cloud services which minimizes the risk of their leakage.

Detailed instructions for using the application and the invitation code are available on the airline's website: https://www.azal.az/en/information/iata-travel-pass

The brief information about how the IATA Travel Pass works can be found in this video: https://youtu.be/M3wZU0rmNUE

