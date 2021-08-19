Conference League: Qarabag defeates Scottish club in first playoff match

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag held a first match of the playoff round of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

The players of the Aghdam club beat the Scottish club "Aberdin" with a minimum score of 1:0 in the match, which took place in Baku.

The only goal in the match was scored in the 30th minute by Qarabag player Jaime Romero.

The return match will take place on 26 August in Scotland.