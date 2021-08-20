Azerbaijan discloses amount of fines for absence of COVID-passports - Interior Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

Individuals entering large shopping centers and educational institutions without COVID passports in Azerbaijan will be fined from 200 manat ($117.6) to 400 manat ($235.3), and officials - from 4,000 manat ($2,353) to 5,000 manat ($2,940), Elshad Hajiyev, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.